Galway City Council to become first local authority to eliminate diesel in larger fleet
Galway City Council is to become the first local authority to eliminate diesel in its larger fleet by changing over to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
HVO eliminates up to 90% of net Carbon Dioxide emissions and reduces harmful pollutants such as Nitrogen Dioxide and particulate matter, which can cause asthma and impaired lung function
It’s a sustainable and renewable diesel fuel, produced from renewable raw materials such as waste animal fats and vegetable oils.
In addition, it can be used and handled as a drop-in alternative to fossil diesel and no alterations to pumps or other engines are required
Brian Barrett, Acting Director of Services for Climate Action says it’s an essential pathway in meeting their Climate targets, and the benefits can be seen immediately without any capital costs.
