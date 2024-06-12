Galway City Council to accelerate retrofitting buildings and ramp up EV fleet to reach climate targets
Galway City Council is this year focusing on accelerating the retrofitting of buildings and ramping up its EV fleet to reach climate targets.
These are the first steps it will take to reduce greenhouse gases in both local authority operations, and the wider city, by 51% by 2030.
The recently launched Climate Action Plan contains 60 climate actions for the city, and a further 43 actions focused on the ‘Decarbonisation Zone’ in the Westside Area.
Climate Action Coordinator Damien Redington outlines their key focus for this year:
