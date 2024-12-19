  • Services

Galway City Council reports negative gender pay gap for 2024

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has again reported a negative gender pay gap for 2024, though it has reduced slightly in the past year.

For the second year in a row, women occupy higher paid roles on average in the City Council.

However, this does not mean that males are paid less than females for doing the same job.

Organisations with over 150 employees are required to report on their Gender Pay Gap.

The report notes that the gender pay gap is not the same as equal pay, and all male and female employees in the local government sector are paid equally for work that is the same or similar.

It also highlights how using the median figure paints the most accurate representation of the ‘typical’ differences in pay.

Taking that into account, the report has found that men employed at City Hall are paid 13 percent less than women.

This is a drop on last year’s gap, which stood at 21 percent in 2023.

But the report stresses that this just means that women tend to work in higher paid roles at City Hall.

Meanwhile, two thirds of employees at Galway City Council are male, which is more or less in line with the workforce in 2023.

