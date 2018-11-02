Galway City Council plans to purchase new 52-home estate

Galway City Tribune – A call has been made for Galway City Council to make a number of affordable houses available in a new estate on the Monivea Road which the local authority is attempting to buy.

The Council is in talks with the Department of Housing, seeking funding to acquire the 52 houses in the Radharc na Gréine development which is under construction on the former Heneghan’s Nurseries site.

Cllr Terry O’Flaherty has called for a number of the properties to be made available under an affordable housing scheme.

“The Council should set aside a number of the houses for people who will qualify under the affordable houses scheme when it’s up and running.

“I’m acutely aware of the need for social housing – but there should be a mixture of affordable and social houses together.

“The Council is currently negotiating with the Department in an effort to get funding for their acquisition of the development, but currently their only plan is for social housing.

“There are so many couples, single individuals and families in Galway whose incomes are just above the threshold of qualifying for social housing and who will never have the income to be able to buy a house on the open market,” she said.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here.