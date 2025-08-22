Galway City Council parking meters fiasco ‘scaring visitors away’
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Visitors are avoiding the city as a result of stress and confusion around on-street parking and at the City Council carparks.
A woman from South Galway told the City Tribune this week that she was left angered and stressed by a trip to the city for a hospital appointment.
The woman, who described herself as an old-age pensioner, said she was infuriated as she was met with one broken parking meter after another — and abandoned plans to spend time and money in the city having been “discriminated against” because she was unable to download a phone app.
And a local representative has warned that unless this situation is rectified, businesses in the city will be hit as those who require a car to travel to Galway take their money elsewhere.
A significant number of parking meters in the city are currently branded with ‘Out of Order’ signs – and they will remain that way for the foreseeable future while the Council remains embroiled in a legal battle with their former operator.
This follows a change in operator in January which has led to a series of issues — among them the removal of card-payment as an option; the collapse of the Council’s Pay and Display system for two weeks in January resulting in at least €86,000 in lost earnings; and now, broken down meters that are unavailable for cash payments.
“I was absolutely amazed by what I was seeing,” the woman told the City Tribune.
“I was coming into the hospital for a Breast Check appointment and said I would park at the Dyke Road and walk over to the hospital — get a cup of coffee on the way.
“I went to one machine — it was broken. I went to the next and it was also out of order. A woman that was there told me I needed to download an app, which I don’t know how to do,” she continued.
Out of frustration, the woman left the carpark and drove to Newcastle to park on-street near the hospital, only to discover that the machines there were out of order too.
She had to enlist the help of two passers-by to download the app to her phone “and I had to hand my phone over to a stranger to do it”.
After about 20 minutes, one of them managed to enter the woman’s card details and pay the €4 for two hours’ parking “but I still didn’t receive anything to prove I had paid”.
“If I was younger, or someone who knows how to download apps, I wouldn’t be saying anything. But there are lots of people who can’t. My husband doesn’t have a smart phone so what would he do?
Pictured: Parking meters out of order are causing frustration for motorists.
More like this:
Road safety works begin at Sylane national school in Corofin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works have begun to improve safety near Sylane N...
Over €23m spent on private agency staff in Galway hospitals in 2024
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 23 million euro was spent on private agency...
Over 3,500 Leaving Cert students in Galway receive results today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3,617 Leaving Certificate students across Galway are ...
Drug gangs threaten children in Galway city schools
Drug-related intimidatory gangs are targeting children in secondary schools and destroying the li...
Shortt is crowned World Junior 100m backstroke champion in Romania
Galway swimming sensation John Shortt has become just the second-ever Irish swimmer to be crowned...
St James’ back in the title hunt after seeing off Bearna rivals
St. James’ 2-14 Bearna na Forbacha 0-13 By DARREN KELLY at PEARSE STADIUM SCARRED by squ...
Conneely does the damage in Moycullen’s derby victory
Moycullen 3-17 Killannin 1-16 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium THE battle of the near ...
An Taisce calls for halt to home building east of the Corrib
An Taisce is demanding a halt to any further housing developments on the east of the city — until...
Galway playwright’s electric new drama comes to podcast apps
A powerful new drama – based on real-life events surrounding the immigration protests in Oughtera...