Galway City Council one of six local authorities to not achieve a top score in environment enforcement

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway City Council one of six local authorities to not achieve a top score in environment enforcement
Galway City Council is one of six local authorities which failed to achieve a top score in environmental enforcement performance.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council was among the most notable improvers compared to 2022 results, alongside Wicklow, Offaly and Roscommon County Councils.

The framework is focused on improving environmental compliance and achieving positive outcomes for water quality, air quality and waste management.

The EPA found Galway City Council didn’t achieve a Strong or Excellent score in 10 or more of the 20 National Enforcement Priorities.

The other authorities to not achieve top scores were Westmeath, Waterford, Wexford, Sligo and Kilkenny County Councils.

The report outlines that this level of performance is not good enough and needs to improve.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said we need to hold local authorities to account, and that their leadership is critical in delivering better environmental outcomes

