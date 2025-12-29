Galway City Council launches tender for New Macnas Visitor Experience in city

Galway City Council – in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Macnas – has announced a new tender, inviting suppliers to support the development of concepts for a year-round Macnas Visitor Experience in Galway City.

This initiative, identified through the Galway City Destination Experience Development Plan, aims to create a landmark cultural attraction that celebrates the internationally acclaimed spectacle theatre company. The project will further strengthen Galway’s reputation as a creative capital on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Founded in Galway in 1986, Macnas has captivated audiences worldwide with its immersive parades, theatre productions, and collaborations.

The new attraction will bring Macnas’ artistry to life every day, offering workshops, interactive exhibits, and unforgettable visitor journeys.

“Macnas has always been about imagination, spectacle, and collaboration,” said Macnas Executive Director Johnny O’Reilly.

“This tender is the first step towards creating a permanent home where visitors can experience the magic of Macnas every day, and where our artists can continue to innovate and inspire.”

Interested parties are encouraged to submit proposals and help shape a world-class cultural destination that will inspire visitors and support Galway’s vibrant arts community.

The tender invites creative teams with expertise in immersive visitor experiences to submit proposals. Submissions will be evaluated on methodology, team expertise, and value for money.

The tender is available on www.etenders.gov.ie and closes on January 23.

Pictured: Macnas….now a permanent proposition!