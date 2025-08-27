Galway city council launches responsible dog ownership campaign

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city council has launched a responsible dog ownership campaign

It’s aimed at reminding dog owners of their role in keeping public spaces clean and safe for everyone.

The ‘Love Your Dog, Love Your City’ campaign has also visited schools with MADRA to teach children about microchipping, safe control of a dog and responsible ownership.

As part of the campaign Environmental Awareness Officer Fergal Cushen is reminding people of the health implications of leaving dog faeces