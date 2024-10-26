  • Services

Services

Galway City Council launches a new mobile-friendly website

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 0 minutes read

Galway City Council launches a new mobile-friendly website
Share story:
More like this:
no_space
Galway University Hospitals and the Irish Hospice Foundation launch new Bereavement Support Initiative

no_space
Galway Rural Development welcomes changes in Rural Social Scheme

no_space
Clifden men’s group takes inspiration from iconic transatlantic communicator

A group of 21 men from the greater Clifden area wrote their own small page in history when they c...

no_space
First official American tour stops at station made famous by the Quiet Man

A LOCAL tourism initiative and over 160 years of history were easy partners at Ballyglunin Railwa...

no_space
Community network launches domestic abuse support guide in multiple languages

A collaborative group of Family Resource Centres, frontline organisations, and partnership compan...

no_space
Ballinasloe's Andrew Mannion selected as People Before Profit candidate for Roscommon/Galway

no_space
Salthill University of Galway student claims prestigious Hamilton prize

no_space
Cathaoirleach calls for reform in planning policy to maintain rural life in Galway

no_space
241 people registered as homeless across Galway in September

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up