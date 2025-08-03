  • Services

Galway City Council issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning

Published:

Galway City Council issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Following on from Met Éireann’s status warning yesterday, Galway City Council have issued a Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for the city to come into effect at 2am tomorrow.

Storm Floris will bring very strong and blustery southwest winds to Galway City and County tomorrow morning, veering westerly, with some damaging gusts.

Galway City Council issued a Status Yellow Warning this morning, warning of possible Impacts including dangerous travelling conditions, Structural damage, Fallen trees, debris and loose objects, Power outages and Wave overtopping.

Spells of heavy rain will occur with a chance of thunder, leading to possible lightning damage and localised flooding.

Motorists are advised to drive with care and be mindful of other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

The public are also advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period, with the Irish Coast Guard appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

The warning will remain in place from 2am until 10am tomorrow morning.

Status: Yellow – Wind Warning for Galway

Storm Floris: Very strong and blustery southwest winds veering westerly, with some damaging gusts

Possible Impacts:

  • Dangerous travelling conditions
  • Outdoor events may be impacted
  • Structural damage
  • Fallen trees, debris and loose objects
  • Power outages
  • Wave overtopping

Valid: 02:00 Monday 04/08/2025 to 13:00 Monday 04/08/2025

Status Yellow – Rain warning for Galway

Storm Floris: Spells of heavy rain, with a chance of thunder.
Possible Impacts:

  • Difficult travelling conditions
  • Lightning damage
  • Localised flooding

Valid: 02:00 Monday 04/08/2025 to 10:00 Monday 04/08/2025

Public Safety Messaging

  • Driving conditions may be hazardous – please drive with care, and be mindful of other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists
  • High seas – the public is advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.
  • Festival and event organisers are advised to ensure that all temporary structures are safely and securely erected, and to monitor weather updates
  • Those camping and caravanning should monitor the forecast, and choose sheltered locations and avoid exposed sites on hillsides or cliffs.
  • Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.
  • ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie for power restoration times.

 

