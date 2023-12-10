Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council has announced a number of measures in response to Storm Fergus.
An Orange Wind Weather warning is in place across the county from 3PM until 8PM today.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In response, the City Council has announced the closure of Salthill and Toft Car Parks.
Silverstrand Beach is also closed for the day, while Ballyloughane is restricted to local access only.
Sandbags have also been placed at the Docks, Spanish Arch, Salthill and Father Burke Rd.
More updates can be found by visiting galwaycity.ie.
The post Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Cars parks closed and sandbags dispensed ahead of Storm Fergus in Galway
The public carparks in Salthill have been closed today (Sunday) ahead of the arrival of Storm Fer...
Orange wind warning issued for Galway for Sunday
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway for Sunday (10/12). Very strong o...
Sean Canney raises concerns over Fodder Scheme for Shannon Callows
A Galway East TD says while the Fodder Scheme for the Shannon Callows is very welcome, there are ...
County Galway budget is passed – but services will still be hit
To have a budget of €173 million to spend next year might seem, on the face of it, an embarrassme...
Health workers’ action ‘hurting the public’
Industrial action by workers in the public health system was impacting negatively on the public, ...
Frustration at hold up over new Clifden hospital
There is frustration in Clifden at the HSE delay to lodging planning permission for a new hospita...
Galway included in Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning
Galway is included in a Status Yellow wind warning from tomorrow morning It applies to Connacht,...
Councillors demand Eamon Ryan make public pledge of support for Galway Ring Road
Connemara councillors are writing to Minister Eamon Ryan to demand he make a public pledge of sup...
Pair jailed over rape and sex assault of woman in a van in Galway fail in their appeal against conviction
Two Longford men jailed over the rape and sexual assault of a woman in the city in the back of a ...