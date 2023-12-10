  • Services

Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus

Published:

Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus
Galway City Council has announced a number of measures in response to Storm Fergus.

An Orange Wind Weather warning is in place across the county from 3PM until 8PM today.


In response, the City Council has announced the closure of Salthill and Toft Car Parks.

Silverstrand Beach is also closed for the day, while Ballyloughane is restricted to local access only.

Sandbags have also been placed at the Docks, Spanish Arch, Salthill and Father Burke Rd.

More updates can be found by visiting galwaycity.ie.

The post Galway City Council issues measures to tackle Storm Fergus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

