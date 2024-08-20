Galway City Council hosting safety training for night-time businesses next month
Galway City Council is holding safety training for night-time businesses next month.
The free events will equip businesses and staff with practical skills to identify and address various vulnerabilities that may arise after dark.
Two courses will take place on September 11th at PorterShed a Dó, and will be led by Jo Cox-Brown, Chief Executive of Night-Time Economy Solutions.
Jo has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about the overall strategy behind the courses, and what will be covered.
