Galway City Council delegation celebrates 50 years of twinning with Lorient

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A delegation from the city has completed a three-day visit to Lorient in France marking the 50th anniversary of the twinning of the two cities

Led by Mayor of Galway Peter Keane, it included representatives from the Twinning Committee, the City Council and Chamber of Commerce along with ATU, Portershed, Galway Harbour Company

The delegation visited key maritime and renewable energy sites and held discussions with Audelor, a regional economic development agency to explore potential collaboration in business innovation and entrepreneurship.

Meetings with Université Bretagne Sud’s hydrogen research department and a presentation at Ifremer, France’s national ocean research institute, highlighted ongoing cooperation with the Marine Institute in Galway

The delegation visited a local secondary school collège Auguste Brizeux de Lorient to discuss potential exchanges to Galway

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Lorient’s delegation will visit Galway from 15-18 May during the Brittany Fest Galway celebrations

