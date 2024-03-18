  • Services

Galway City Council called on to prioritise pitch drainage on the Eastside of the City

Published:

Galway City Council called on to prioritise pitch drainage on the Eastside of the City
A Fianna Fail Councillor has called on Galway City Council Recreation and Amenity to prioritise pitch drainage on the East Side of the City.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says that capital sports funding allocated from the last round of capital sports funding for pitch drainage for Ballybane and Doughiska has not been drawn down up to a total of €300,000.


He added that the pitches are vital to local sports clubs.

Speaking this afternoon, Councillor Cheevers said that the money is there for the work to be done.

