Galway City Council backs e-scooters blitz
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Avril Horan
GALWAY City Council has voted in favour of a targeted blitz on e-scooters by Gardaí in high-risk pedestrian areas.
The motion was put forward by Cllr Shane Forde (FG) who urged that both e-bikes and e-scooters should not be on footpaths.
In particular, he cited Parkmore and the Renmore Railway Line as key areas of concern.
In response, Director of Services, Derek Pender, said that two out of the three providers had agreed to meet with Gardaí in what he considers to be a major step forward.
Galway City Council has also applied for funding for rider safety training in what Mr Pender described as a “move in the right direction”.
Cllr Forde said the increasing number of collisions, near misses and injuries highlighted the need for immediate intervention.
He has asked the Minister for Transport to introduce national regulations requiring licensing, registration, and insurance for high powered e-scooters and e-bikes and to provide clear guidance.
Cllr Alan Curran (SD) said existing regulations already covered e-bikes, stressing the need to distinguish them from high-powered e-mopeds.
He noted that e-bike motors cut off at 25km/h, while e-mopeds fell into a different category.
He also suggested updating terminology around active travel routes to move away from the phrase ‘bike lanes’ and argued that referring specifically to e-mopeds would bring more clarity.
Cllr Terry O’Flaherty (Ind) said she had repeatedly encouraged people to wear high-visibility jackets and added that high-vis helmets would also make road users safer.
“You cannot see them,” she said, “and I would love to see that initiative coming from this Council.”
Cllr Shane Forde stressed that while he was not opposed to e-scooters and e-bikes, there were currently “no signs to stop them,” and greater regulation is needed.
Cllr John McDonagh (Lab) highlighted safety concerns, warning that some e-mopeds can reach speeds of up to 50km/h.
“They are a danger to themselves and to other drivers,” he said, adding that some riders did not respect traffic lights or the rules of the road.
The item will be added to the agenda of the next Local Community Partnership Meeting, concluded Derek Pender.
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Cllr Shane Forde
