Galway City Council announce appointment of new Urban and Community Development Officers

Galway City Council announce appointment of new Urban and Community Development Officers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council have announced the appointment of three new Urban and Community Development Officers to give targeted support to community and voluntary groups in the City.

These roles will support the growth and empowerment of local communities, working closely with residents, community groups and other stakeholders to implement community development initiatives and enhance community cohesion.

The three new Urban and Community Development Officers are Oliver Lydon for the east, Natalie Coen for Central and Deirdre Keaney Cunningham for the West and they will form part of the Community Development Department and will support cross-directorate engagement with community groups.

Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Mike Cubbard welcomed their appointments, saying that these were important appointments for Galway.

