Galway City Council and BIA Innovator Campus to host international tourism workshop and study visit this week.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council and BIA Innovator Campus will welcome international partners to Galway for the Interreg Europe Slowdown project’s 4th Interregional Thematic Workshop and Study Visit this week.

The event will explore how slow tourism can drive sustainable local and regional development.

Slow tourism fosters deeper, more sustainable engagement with local culture, heritage, and communities and visitors from eight EU countries

Following arrival and an informal walking tour tomorrow, the formal welcome will take place on Tuesday at BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, where Deputy Chief Executive of Galway County Council, Liam Hanrahan, will officially open the event.

Further events will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The visit will highlight Galway’s unique cultural and natural assets while fostering international collaboration on policies that support sustainable and responsible tourism.

