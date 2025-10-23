  • Services

Galway City Council among five under-performers for enforcing environmental laws

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several local authorities, including Galway City Council, have underperformed when it comes to enforcing environmental laws.

Galway City along with Leitrim, Sligo, Clare and Donegal all fell short, while other counties made significant improvements, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Galway County Council was one of the most notable improvers over the three-year cycle along with Kilkenny and Waterford
City and County Councils.

The report also states that more than 227 thousand environmental inspections were carried out last year across 31 local authorities.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement explains how councils are being assessed

