Galway city chosen for ‘Home of Halloween’ pilot festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city is one of five pilot projects nationwide selected for investment for a ‘Home of Halloween’ festival.

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke says its aim is to establish Ireland as the authentic global home of Halloween.

The 1.5 million euro Fáilte Ireland investment is for Galway City Council, Longford and Westmeath County Councils jointly, Meath and Louth County Councils jointly, Kerry County Council and Fingal County Council.

Each successful destination will receive up to €100,000 annually to develop Halloween-themed festivals that celebrate Ireland’s heritage and attract visitors during the off-peak season.

Galway City Council has developed Gaillimh Ah-Boo that reclaims Samhain’s ancient Celtic origins through a city-wide celebration of food, feasting and a return of the Macnas parade.

Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive, Galway City Council says it will span the month of October and early November and he would encourage everyone to get involved.

