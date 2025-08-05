Galway City Central has lowest female fertility rate in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New figures from the CSO show that Galway City Central has the lowest female fertility rate in Ireland.

It’s half the figure for the area with the highest fertility rate – and X has more on the figures.

The general fertility rate is defined as the number of births by women aged 15 to 49, relative to the population of women in that age bracket.

It’s different from the birth rate, which looks at the entire population in an area.

The fertility rate for woman aged from 15 to 49 in Galway City Central is under 28 births per one thousand women.

That’s well below the national average of more than 42 births per one thousand.

On the top end of the scale, is Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, with a figure of 57 births per thousand women.

Loughrea isn’t far behind – and also has one of the country’s highest fertility rates at 53 births per one thousand.

These latest figures from the CSO broadly looked at births and deaths in electoral areas nationwide in 2022.

In 15 of 166 areas, there were more deaths than births that year – 3 in Dublin and Kerry, 2 in Mayo, and 1 each in Clare, Cork, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Wexford.