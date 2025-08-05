  • Services

Services

Galway City Central has lowest female fertility rate in Ireland

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Galway City Central has lowest female fertility rate in Ireland
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New figures from the CSO show that Galway City Central has the lowest female fertility rate in Ireland.

It’s half the figure for the area with the highest fertility rate – and X has more on the figures.

The general fertility rate is defined as the number of births by women aged 15 to 49, relative to the population of women in that age bracket.

It’s different from the birth rate, which looks at the entire population in an area.

The fertility rate for woman aged from 15 to 49 in Galway City Central is under 28 births per one thousand women.

That’s well below the national average of more than 42 births per one thousand.

On the top end of the scale, is Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, with a figure of 57 births per thousand women.

Loughrea isn’t far behind – and also has one of the country’s highest fertility rates at 53 births per one thousand.

These latest figures from the CSO broadly looked at births and deaths in electoral areas nationwide in 2022.

In 15 of 166 areas, there were more deaths than births that year – 3 in Dublin and Kerry, 2 in Mayo, and 1 each in Clare, Cork, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Wexford.

More like this:
no_space
Petition to be launched at meeting tonight on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA paper petition will be launched tonight at a public...

no_space
Woman taken to UHG following Bushypark crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA woman's been taken to UHG following a crash at Bush...

no_space
UHG achieves global breakthrough in treatment of damaged veins

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has achieved a global brea...

no_space
UHG country's second most overcrowded hospital today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG is under pressure today, with 65 patients on trol...

no_space
Garda appeal after man badly beaten in Supermac's Eyre Square toilets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was ba...

no_space
German TV travel show films in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFilming for a German travel TV show called Wunderschö...

no_space
Galway ranks sixth best place to live in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is the sixth best place to live in Ireland, ac...

no_space
Renville Park Playground closed for seven days

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRenville Park playground in Oranmore is closed for th...

no_space
ATU appeals to households in Galway to rent rooms to students

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAtlantic Technological University is calling on house...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up