Galway City Central has lowest birth rate in country
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
CSO figures, released today, show Galway City Central has the lowest birth rate in the country.
Figures measured the number of births registered in local electoral areas in 2021, and compared them to the population.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Galway City Central had a birth rate of 8.3 per 1,000 of population, while the highest was in Leitrim with 61.2 per 1,000 of population.
Galway’s highest birth rate can be found in the Gort/Kinvara electoral area, with 14 per 1,000 population.
Over 3,200 births were registered across Galway city and county throughout 2021.
Nationally 60,575 births were registered in 2021, with Dublin’s North Inner City accounting for the highest number of births at 755. ]
The post Galway City Central has lowest birth rate in country appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Disruption to water supply in Barna
Residents in Barna are without a supply of water this evening. Approximately 50 properties near t...
Councillor “shocked” as considerable number of spoiled votes in local elections down to staff error
A councillor says she’s “shocked” over the revelation that a considerable numbe...
Four new rooms for Presentation College Headford
Presentation College Headford is to get four new rooms. The expansion will include two new specia...
Galway-based businesses win big at national beauty awards
Two Galway-based businesses have won big at the 4th annual Irish Nails, Brows and Lashes Awards 2...
Claims small businesses across county under pressure due to increasing “thieving and pilfering”
Smaller businesses across the county are being placed under unsustainable pressure by increasing ...
Google searches for All Ireland final tickets hit five-year-high.
As the countdown to Galway versus Armagh on Sunday continues, Google searches for All Ireland fin...
Public meeting in Gort over refugee accommodation plans descends into chaos and abuse
A public meeting held in Gort on plans to house refugees at a vacant building in the town descend...
Loan supporting purchase and renovation of vacant homes open for applications in Galway
The Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan is now open for applications in Galway City and ...
50 percent increase in cancellation of day cases at UHG over past year
There’s been a 50 percent increase in the cancellation of day cases at UHG over the past ye...