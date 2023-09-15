Galway City businesses could be in for a commercial rates shocker
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Stephen Corrigan
A number of Galway City businesses could be in for a shock today (Friday) as final certificates for revaluated commercial rates are issued.
And while the rates revaluation office has been offering walk-in clinics since proposed rates were issued last September, only around 10% of businesses have engaged,
As a result, businessowners unhappy with their new rates could be forced to enter into a statutory tribunal at a cost of around €500 to €900, while further High Court appeals could cost in the hundreds of thousands.
That’s according to local councillor Níall McNelis who said he was left surprised with the low level of engagement with the Valuation Office following concerns that proposed valuations issued last year could close many small businesses in the city.
“Less than 400 out of around 3,700 businesses engaged with the valuation office in advance of these valuation certificates being issued.
“There were some serious problems, but they engaged. One was the Eyre Square Shopping Centre where some businesses were looking at anything from a 300% to 1,000% increase,” he said.
It was likely that around 60% of businesses would see no dramatic increase in their rates; 30% were facing a ‘significant’ increase; and the remaining 10% were likely to maintain the same rates as before, said Cllr McNelis.
