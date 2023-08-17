  • Services

Services

Galway city bus driver slams ‘unworkable decade-old timetables’

Published:

Galway city bus driver slams ‘unworkable decade-old timetables’
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/sak754/bus_city_1_9scr1.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city bus driver has slammed ‘decade old timetables’ which he claims are unworkable.

It comes as Bus Éireann has released a statement to apologise after a number of 405 services were cancelled over the weekend.

City driver, Mark Greaney, says timetable issues have been highlighted with the NTA, but it seems the money and desire is not there to update the services.

He says the main problem is the 20 minute run-time between services, which he says cannot be done across many Galway city routes.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says people are understandably frustrated, and both drivers and passengers deserve better

More like this:
no_space
New coastal maps showcase Galway Bay and Aran Islands in unprecedented detail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new series of coastal maps are showcasing Galway Bay and the Ar...

no_space
Ballinasloe included in new €10 million bio-economy funding initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is included in a new €10 million bioeconomy funding i...

no_space
Galway County Council urges the public to take part in survey about local government online services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is urging the public to take part in a nati...

no_space
New electronic health record system for Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bon Secours Health System – which includes Bon Secours Hosp...

no_space
Galway man reveals upsides of hosting Ukrainians

Kevin Keary in Woodford is a mild-mannered man but confided: “If Putin was in front of me I’d str...

no_space
Massive spike in evictions before end of summer

More than 300 people are facing into a winter of homelessness after a spike in evictions was repo...

no_space
Sometimes that rising tide does nothing but drowns you

A Different View with Dave O’Connell It may have been Mark Twain or Benjamin Disraeli who coin...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1923 Mansion’s new use Garbally Court, the family seat of the Clancarty family, has been ac...

no_space
Baboró’s recipe for magic, mischief and family fun

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Final plans are being put in place for this year’s Baboró Internati...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up