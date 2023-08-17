Galway city bus driver slams ‘unworkable decade-old timetables’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city bus driver has slammed ‘decade old timetables’ which he claims are unworkable.

It comes as Bus Éireann has released a statement to apologise after a number of 405 services were cancelled over the weekend.

City driver, Mark Greaney, says timetable issues have been highlighted with the NTA, but it seems the money and desire is not there to update the services.

He says the main problem is the 20 minute run-time between services, which he says cannot be done across many Galway city routes.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says people are understandably frustrated, and both drivers and passengers deserve better