Galway city based sock business wins Google national business award
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Galway sock business is one of this years winners in a Google-led competition for small and medium businesses.
Irish Socksciety is based in Liosbaun and impressed judges of the ‘You’re the Business’ competition with their sustainably made designs based on Irish sayings.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The company entered as part of a free digital training scheme offered by Google to businesses across the country.
Their prize includes one to one mentoring with their experts, an ads credit package, and a award they’ll receive at a special ceremony later this year.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to Irish Sockiety co-founder Joanna Ciezka about the business and their achievement:
The post Galway city based sock business wins Google national business award appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway Volunteer Centre to host major recruitment fair
Galway Volunteer Centre is encouraging the public to come to its first in-person recruitment fair...
Former University of Galway student to share harrowing story in stalking documentary
A former University of Galway student will share her horrifying ordeal of being stalked in a spec...
ATU secures €20m for research offices and staff recruitment
Atlantic Technological University has secured almost €20m to enhance research and innovation oppo...
Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme
A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm...
People in Galway had below average level of disposable income in 2021
People in Galway had a below average level of disposable income in 2021. Data from the CSO shows ...
90% of Galway renters have ongoing housing maintenance issues
Almost 90 percent of tenants in Galway are experiencing ongoing housing maintenance issues in the...
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure as trolley numbers increase to 31
Portiuncula Hospital remains under serious pressure today, as the number of patients on trolleys ...
Dáil hears medical card dental scheme “falling apart” in Galway
The Dáil has heard that the medical card dental scheme is “falling apart” in Galway. ...
Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Public Water Supply
A boil water notices has been issued for over 2,000 customers in the Carna and Kilkieran areas. U...