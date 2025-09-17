Galway city based GlasPort Bio wins award in Enterprise Ireland competition at Ploughing Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city based GlasPort Bio has won a Green Impact Award in the Enterprise Ireland competition at the Ploughing Championships

This award recognises an innovation focused on sustaining the development of food and farming for future generations

Their innovation ‘GasAbate’ is a science-backed manure management system which cuts emissions while also reducing agitation time for farmers

Irish agritech companies supported by Enterprise Ireland are economic pillars in towns and communities across the country, with exports reaching €875m in 2024 and employing almost 5,000 people