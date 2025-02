This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City and Salthill have retained the Purple Flag for a vibrant, safe and dynamic night-time economy for both residents and visitors.

Galway City has retained the status since 2015, while this is the second time Salthill has been awarded the flag.

Labour Councillor Neil Mc Nelis says it covers thetime period 5am to 5pm and explains how it’s awarded: