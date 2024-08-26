  • Services

Galway city and county sees higher than average rent inflation

Published:

Rents in both Galway city and county are rising at a faster rate than the national average in the past year.

In Galway City, rents have risen by 13.3% in the last year and the average rent is now €2,114.


In the rest of Galway, market rents were on average 9.9% higher, with the average listed rent now €1,581.

Nationally, rents rose by an average of 7 percent, and report author Ronan Lyons says certain areas are still struggling with a lack of supply:

