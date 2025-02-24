Galway city and county rents rising faster than national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Rent prices in Galway city and county are rising faster than the national average.

The latest Daft.ie report shows city prices have risen by ten percent in the past year, with the average monthly rent now €2,197.

While in the county, rent prices were eight percent higher at the end of 2024, with the average now €1,610.

Nationally, rents jumped by almost 6 per cent last year, and Author of the report, Ronan Lyons says we’re now a decade into the rental crisis: