  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Galway city and county rents rising faster than national average

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway city and county rents rising faster than national average
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Rent prices in Galway city and county are rising faster than the national average.

The latest Daft.ie report shows city prices have risen by ten percent in the past year, with the average monthly rent now €2,197.

While in the county, rent prices were eight percent higher at the end of 2024, with the average now €1,610.

Nationally, rents jumped by almost 6 per cent last year, and Author of the report, Ronan Lyons says we’re now a decade into the rental crisis:

More like this:
no_space
Pop-up pool in Ballinderreen facing funding obstacles

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planned pop-up pool for South Galway is facing obst...

no_space
Refusal of plans to demolish and replace home in Tuam town with apartment block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty planners have refused plans to demolish a home...

no_space
UG study reveals high rates of drug resistant superbugs in urban swans

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA study carried out at university of Galway has revea...

no_space
Green light for expansion of accommodation at Wildlands Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty planners have given the green light for a majo...

no_space
Councillors looking to summon ESB and Eir to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors are looking to summon the ESB and Eir to ...

no_space
Thousands turn out in tribute to three-time All-Star and community stalwart

The massive turnout for the funeral of legendary Galway hurler Michael Coleman heard the chief ce...

no_space
Red Cross plays critical role in Storm response

The Irish Red Cross has chronicled the key role it played in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn – carry...

no_space
Community rallies to the cause after Éowyn

It’s in times of trouble that communities show their true colours – and that was clearly the case...

no_space
Éamon Ó Cuív receives Gradam an Uachtaráin at Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Fheis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a night of celebration for Éamon Ó Cuív as he ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up