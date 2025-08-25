Galway city and county rents rise faster than national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city rents have risen by 8.5 percent, while county rents have increased by 7.6 percent on average in the past year.

The average city monthly rent is now €2,295, while it’s €1,700 in the county, according to the latest figures from Daft.ie.

Nationally, rents are up 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year, marking the 18th increase in a row, with the average monthly rent now 2 thousand euro.

Economist and author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says rents are 7 percent higher compared to a year ago

Some other pieces of data from the report: