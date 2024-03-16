Galway City and County prepare for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

This weekend, St Patrick’s Day celebrations occur throughout the city and county.

While Galway City hosts its annual parade and events, communities throughout the county are also getting ready to mark the occasion.





Many Galway villages and towns will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with parades and events to mark the day.

The Galway City parade will start at 11.30am and will run through Galway city centre for over an hour.

This year’s parade in Galway will have an ‘Olympics 2024’ theme with 3000 participants. It celebrates the city’s culture with various events throughout the bank holiday weekend.

In Athenry, the parade starts from the Raheen Link Road at 11:45am and weaves its way through Athenry’s town centre before ending at Bridge Street and the Athenry Town Park.

In Glenamaddy this year’s parade is in conjunction with Glenamaddy/Guiscriff Town Twinning 30th Anniversary celebrations. Their parade begins at 12.30pm

In Dunmore, their parade begins at 12.30 from the National School.

The Gort parade will begin at 12.45pm. The theme selected for this year’s parade is “Sports & Health” to highlight groups and clubs in the area.

The Abbeyknockmoy Day parade will take place at 1pm from Mannion’s Bar and Funeral Home.

The Oughterard Parade will be held from 1:00pm. To accommodate the event, traffic diversions will be in effect from 12:45 to 2:45pm.

The Parade in Loughrea will also start at 1pm from Barracks Street and this year’s theme is ‘Fairytales and Children Stories’.

The Clifden parade will take place at 1:30pm in Market Square.

In Ballinasloe, The Parade will assemble at the Fair Green Car Park at 1.30 pm starting at 2pm sharp via Society St. / Main St. / Sli Na Habhainn / Dunlo St. and will pass the reviewing stand in St Michaels Square.

The Tuam Parade will start at 2pm. The route will be to start at the car park at the back of Super Valu, up Shop Street and onto Bishop Street.

In Roundstone, their parade will take place from 2:30pm.

Finally, The Craughwell parade will begin at 3pm at the community hall.

