Galway city and county house prices almost double since COVID pandemic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

House prices are 13 percent higher in Galway city, and 14 percent higher in the county compared to last year.

The rise is larger than the national average of 12 point 3 percent – according to the latest Daft.ie house price report.

The average price of a home in the city is now €426,000, while it’s €318,000 in the county.

Both price points represent almost a doubling of the levels seen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The typical cost of a home nationwide in the second quarter of this year was almost 358 thousand euro.