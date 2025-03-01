Galway city and county hosts one of Europe’s biggest kayak festivals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Hundreds of kayakers will descend on Galway city and county this weekend for one of Europe’s biggest paddle sports events.
Now in its 13th year, Galway Fest has grown from humble beginnings to establish itself as one of the main events on the international whitewater kayaking scene.
The three-day festival will see competition events taking place on the River Corrib in Galway city, the Boluisce river in Spiddal and the Clare river in Tuam.
Spectators in Galway city can expect to see the Corrib’s banks thronged with a colourful assembly of about 300 kayakers on Sunday when competitors race down the city’s main river.
The action in Tuam will take place on Friday while Spiddal can look forward to an influx of kayakers on Saturday.
Galway Fest was started in 2012 by college buddies Barry Loughnane and Andrew Regan, who met at the University of Galway’s renowned kayak club.
The pair shared a passion for kayaking and wanted to organise an event that brought Ireland’s whitewater community together.
“The kayaking is important – Galway Fest now attracts some of the world’s best paddlers every year – but the social side is a huge part of it,” said Barry.
The combination of high-level competition and a welcoming, social atmosphere has made Galway Fest a popular event on the international paddling calendar — this year, competitor tickets sold out in less than 15 seconds.
And the event is free for spectators. Anyone around Galway on Sunday can watch the kayakers charging through the city centre down the Corrib. O’Brien’s and Wolfe Tone bridges provide good vantage points while the festival hub at Fisheries Field will also be abuzz with activity.
“It’s not necessarily about the quality of the paddling. What matters is bringing the community together,” said organiser Aoife Hanrahan.
Anyone interested in taking up kayaking will have ample opportunity to find out more about the sport this weekend. They can just ask anyone they see around the city carrying a colourful boat on their shoulder for more information.
Pictured: Galway Fest kayakers launch off O’Brien’s Bridge into the River Corrib. Photo: Jack Ledwith.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Networking events hears of bright Geopark business outlook for 2025 tourist season
Participant numbers were strong and there was great engagement and optimism at Joyce Country and ...
Conamara-based rugby club marks two decades of growth and development
The idea for An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí was sown one September day in 2005 in the front garden of the d...
N17 in Milltown reopens after three car collision which led to five people being hospitalised
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe section of the N17 in Milltown which had been clo...
Young Kinvara innovators making waves with 'Optimistic Oysters' and 'Flood Busters' projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYoung innovators from St. Joseph's National School Ki...
Local business receives €10,000 business grant
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local business has been awarded €10,000 from VISA's...
Galway graduate wins Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Bursary Medal
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway graduate Paul Coady has won the ...
Step forward for new campus for Athenry's two All-Irish schools
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Department of Education has given the go ahead fo...
University of Galway student selected for first ever Gaisce Youth Ambassador Panel
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA student at the University of Galway has been select...
UG researchers create world's largest digital microbe collection
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearchers at the University of Galway have created ...