Galway City and county has ten Blue Flags and eight Green Coast Award winners

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Galway has ten Blue Flag beaches and eight Green Coast Award winners after An Taisce announced the recipients for 2025 on Friday.
The announcement brought particularly good news for community and tourism interests in Connemara – because Céibh an Spidéil beach has regained its coveted Blue Flag status after losing it in 2013.
The awards were presented by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne at the presentation ceremony held in the Ravenport Resort in Curracloe, County Wexford.
It was also a memorable day for three of Galway’s hottest spots – because Salthill and Silver Strand in the City and Trá Inis Oirr on the Aran Islands were honoured as dual award winners.
The other Blue Flag recipients in the county were Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mór; the Bathing Place at Portumna; Loughrea Lake; Trá an Dóilín, An Ceathrú Rua; Traught, Kinvara – and Céibh an Spidéal which has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time since 2012.
Green Coast Awards went to Trá Poll na gCaorach on Inis Oirr; Silver Hill at Aillebrack; Whitestrand at Renvyle Beach; and both Dumhach and East End Bay on Inishbofin.
Galway’s three dual Blue Flag and Green Coast Award winners were in a club of ten across the country that also included iconic bathing spots like Fountainstown and Inchydoney in Cork; Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs) in Kerry; Bettystown in Meath and Enniscrone and Rosses Point in Sligo.
Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr. Martina Kinane welcomed the news.
“County Galway’s beaches are renowned for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty, and we are delighted that once again so many of them have received the coveted Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards,” she said.
“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who clean our beaches. I am particularly happy to see that the beach at Céibh an Spidéil has regained its Blue Flag which will be very much welcomed by the local community,” she added.
Overall, there were 99 Blue Flags and 70 Green Coast Awards awarded this year.
The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards. Originating in France in 1985 it was launched as an international programme as part of the European Year of the Environment in 1987.
In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France, a total of 19 beaches and two marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland.
The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. Green Coast Award sites are exceptional places to visit and enjoy our rich coastal heritage and diversity.
An important aspect of the Green Coast Awards is the involvement of voluntary Clean Coasts groups, who participate in community clean-ups and help manage the applicant beaches in cooperation with Local Authorities.
The first Green Coast Awards were presented to four beaches in Wexford in 2003. The award was rolled out nationally in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength ever since. The 2025 season sees a record equalling 70 beaches being awarded the Green Coast Award (the same number were awarded in 2024).
Pictured: Céibh an Spidéil beach, which has regained its coveted Blue Flag status.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Spirit of volunteerism shines at County Galway Cathaoirleach’s Awards
Volunteers and community groups from across Galway were honoured at the annual Cathaoirleach’s Aw...
Appeal to free up funds to spend a penny in Ballinasloe
Spending a penny on Ballinasloe’s public toilets is long overdue, a meeting of area councillors w...
County Councillors voice opposition to sale of Galway Airport
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA number of county councillors have voiced their oppo...
Galway Traveller Pride hosts cultural events in Ballybane and Athenry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Traveller Pride events are to take place in Ba...
Appeal for information regarding burglary at Tuam Stadium
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in connection with a bu...
Dungaire Castle in Kinvara to remain closed indefinitely
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA strong indication has been given that Dungaire Cast...
UHG has country's second highest number of patients on trolleys
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has the country's second h...
Government funding for Inisbofin community development company
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment funding of 152,000 euro has been announced...
Failure to deliver affordable housing across Galway dominates council meeting
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe failure to build any affordable housing across Ga...