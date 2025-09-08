Galway City and County Councils to hear presidential pitches next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City and County Councils are to hear pitches from aspiring presidential candidates next week.

The Presidential election is scheduled for Friday, October 24th, and nominations will close on September 24th.

In order to compete in the race, a candidate needs either the backing of four local authorities, or the support of 20 Oireachtas members.

City Councillors will host aspiring candidates at a special meeting next Monday, and while no date has been confirmed for county councillors, it’s understood it could be the following day

At today’s City Council meeting, Fianna Councillor Mike Crowe proposed a motion that they hold no meeting at all, and this was supported by Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde.

But the motion was soundly defeated when it went to the floor, with just three votes in favour.

Several argued it’s important to host candidates in the interest of democracy, and not to appear as a “closed shop”.

Independent Councillor Terry O Flaherty said everyone should get an opportunity – and emphasized that hearing pitches did not mean she’d be voting for them in the ballot box.

It’s not yet known how many people will make presentations to Galway’s local authorities, but it could be anything between twelve and seventeen.

There’ll be a big focus on whether or not the higher profile candidates could potentially make an appearance – like Bob Geldof or Conor McGregor.

Securing a nomination could be very difficult for the candidates – as Fine Gael has issued a diktat that councillors oppose any nomination, and Fianna Fail are expected to follow suit.

That means those appearing before Galway County Council are likely facing an automatic no regardless of the strength of their pitch.

But they may have a better chance at Galway City Council, because the controlling pact is made up of Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein, Labour, and independents.

The first pitches are being heard at Kerry County Council today.