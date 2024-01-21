Galway City and County Council issue updated alerts as Storm Isha warning is upgraded to Red

Galway City and County Councils have issued upgraded alerts for the public following this morning’s weather upgrade from Orange to Red for the city and county.

Storm Isha will bring extremely strong and gusty southwest winds with severe and destructive gusts, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.





An Orange Weather warning is in place until 5pm with a RED Warning in place for Galway from 5pm until 9pm tonight with a further Orange Warning until 3am tomorrow morning.

Conditions predicted include Dangerous coastal conditions with high waves, treacherous travelling conditions and a risk of significant and widespread power outages

The public is advised to take action to protect themselves and/or their properties e.g. secure loose objects such as trampolines, garden furniture, etc. early today, and to stay indoors.

In Galway City, The following Car Parks remain closed until further notice:

Toft car park

Salthill car park

Silverstrand Road/car park

Ballyloughane Beach Road will be local access only

Sandbags are available at the Tourist Kiosk Salthill, Claddagh Hall, the Fire Station Fr Burke Road, Spanish Arch and the Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

The road from the roundabout at Seapoint along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School is closed since 8:30am this morning and will remain closed until further notice.

Crews will remain on standby for the duration of the weather warnings.

Galway County Council is advising road users to be cautious on the roads today and tomorrow.

The very strong winds has the potential to cause fallen trees, damage to power and difficult travelling conditions.

Galway County Council are advising motorists to slow down and allow greater braking distances in the wet weather, especially on roads like motorways and dual carriageways, where there is a risk of aquaplaning.

Galway County Council’s Out of Hours Emergency Service is available for issues that require urgent and immediate attention by a member of staff of Galway County Council by dialing 091 509069.

The post Galway City and County Council issue updated alerts as Storm Isha warning is upgraded to Red appeared first on Galway Bay FM.