Galway city and county council crews on standby ahead of Storm Kathleen tomorrow

Galway city and county councils are preparing for the arrival of Storm Kathleen tomorrow

Galway will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 9am to 6pm





The City Council has taken precautionary action

Silverstrand Road is closed off to the public and Ballyloughane Beach Road is for local access

Toft and Silverstrand road car parks are now closed while Salthill car park is being monitored for closure

Council crews will monitor for a possible Road Closure from the mini-roundabout at Salthill Upper/Threadneedle Road along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School during the Severe Weather Event.

Sandbags will be available from this evening at the Tourist Kiosk Salthill, Claddagh Hall, Fire Station Fr Burke Road, Spanish Arch and the Docks

Galway County Council continue to monitor the situation and crews are on standby.

The Out of Hours Emergency Service is available at 091 509069

Possible impacts include difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

In Cork, Waterford and Kerry the Orange alert will run from 7am until 2pm.

There will also be a national status yellow wind alert from 5am until 8pm.

