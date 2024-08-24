  • Services

Galway City and County among the highest in parking fines issued in 2023

Published:

Motorists in Galway City and County were issued nearly 39,000 parking fines according to figures reported this morning.

The Irish Independent reports that 36,645 fines were issued in Galway City compared to 30,517 in 2022 with 2,334 issued in the county, an increase of 2,016 on the previous year when only 324 were issued.


The figures for Galway City makes it one of the highest in the country per 100,000 of population and on a par with Cork City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Waterford City and County Council, Kerry County Council and Westmeath County Council in issuing the highest number of parking tickets.

Cork City Council issued the highest number of parking tickets in the Country at 49,511.

Speaking to the Independent, A spokesperson for Galway City Council said it now had 11 traffic wardens employed, with one more due to join in the coming weeks.

Nationally, More than 351,000 tickets were issued in 2023, compared to just over 304,000 the previous year. This represents an increase of more than 15pc.

