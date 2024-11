Galway city and Connemara have been showcased to over 350,000 Danes on a special travel TV Programme.

The show called ‘Anne-Vibeke Travels’ – aired on Danish TV channel DK4, having been filmed earlier this year.

Presenter Anne-Vibeke Isaksen explored Galway city, took a horse-riding lesson with The Connemara Pony National Stud, visited Kylemore Abbey and hiked Diamond Hill.

Filming was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.