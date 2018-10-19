Galway City and Ahascragh focus areas for national Think Before You Flush’ campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and Ahascragh are among 15 communities nationwide chosen as focus areas for this year’s ‘think before you flush’ campaign.

Irish Water claims there has been around 5 thousand estimated blockages nationwide this year due to inappropriate items being flushed.

These include wet wipes, cotton bud sticks, nappies and cotton wool pads – which block up internal plumbing and the larger wastewater network.

Irish Water says every year, it removes 150 tonnes of wet wipes and other material from the treatment facility at Mutton Island.

