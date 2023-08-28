Galway cinemas join all-day €4 deal this Saturday for National Cinema Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of cinemas in Galway are joining in on an all-day €4 ticket deal this Saturday.

The deal is part of a promotion to mark National Cinema Day.

According to cinemaday.ie, the city’s Pálás, the Eye Cinema, and the IMC on Headford road are participating in the deal, along with the Salthill and Oranmore Omniplex cinemas.

Mark Anderson of Omniplex Cinemas says it’s not too well known that more people go to the cinema in Ireland, pro-rata, than any other country in Europe.