Galway church leader raises awareness of war and hunger in eastern Congo

A Galway church leader is placing a suitcase and a water container under her Christmas tree this year – to raise the alarm on the urgent humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the efforts of Christian Aid to help those most in need.

Presbyterian minister, Rev Helen Freeburn is raising awareness of the hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes in eastern Congo after fleeing fighting between armed groups and government forces.

Eastern Congo is also facing a deepening hunger crisis with one in three people now struggling to get enough food to eat – so Rev Helen chose the suitcase and water container to emphasise just how few possessions people are often able to take with them when they are suddenly forced to flee their homes.

Chance is one of those who saw her world turned upside down. When fighting reached her village, Chance witnessed armed men loot her shop and attack her neighbour. Carrying her two-month-old on her back and rallying her seven other children, Chance set off in search of safety. She hasn’t seen her husband since she fled her home.

After walking with her children for 50 miles, Chance found relative safety in a camp for displaced people close to the town of Kalehe in South Kivu – a province in eastern DRC. Now in a temporary shelter, she has nothing of value and fears her husband is dead.

Despite having very young children to care for, Chance does agricultural work in nearby fields, earning around 50 cent a day to buy food for the family. Chance and other displaced families in South Kivu have been supported by Christian Aid’s local partner, which has provided grants to help people afford the basics.

Rev Helen, who leads United Church in Galway city centre, supports the work of Christian Aid through her ministry, organising fundraising events and encouraging her congregation to donate.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Rev Helen for helping to raise awareness of the crisis in eastern DRC.

“We’re grateful to Rev Helen for helping to highlight the urgent situation in DRC. With her suitcase, she shows just how meagre are the possessions that people can take with them when they flee from fighting,” she said.

“Here at home, we’re looking forward to our Christmas celebrations but in DRC, mothers like Chance and her children are struggling to feed themselves after escaping a brutal conflict.

“The money Rev Helen helps to raise each year in Galway reaches mothers like Chance and her children. With your support this Christmas, we could reach even more families,” she added.

To support Christian Aid’s work to reach mothers like Chance this Christmas, visit caid.ie/Christmas

Pictured: Galway Presbyterian minister Rev Helen Freeburn is placing a suitcase and a water container under her Christmas tree this festive season to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the efforts of Christian Aid to support those most in need.