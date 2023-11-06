Galway Christmas Market is back this Friday for an extended run until January 7th.

The 2023 market will bring festive cheer right into the New Year – with stalls, the beer garden and the big wheel all returning this year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’ll run as normal until December 22nd – then it’ll close until Stephen’s Day, before reopening as a slightly scaled back version.

Eyre Square North is now closed to traffic and will remain that way until January 9th.

The post Galway Christmas Market opens this Friday for extended run appeared first on Galway Bay FM.