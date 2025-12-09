  • Services

Galway Christmas Market closed today due to Storm Bram

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Christmas Market will be closed today due to Storm Bram, as a status orange wind warning will be in place for the entire country.

It’s already in effect for counties in the south east, and the alert will extend to Galway, along with all other counties expect Donegal, from 11AM until 7PM.

The orange warning then comes into effect for Donegal at 2 this afternoon, remaining in place there until 9PM

Speaking to Galway Talks, City Councillor Níall McNelis says the Christmas Market will be closed, and is advising people to be safe

 

