Galway charity hosts Wellbeing Experience to raise funds for vital work

Galway Simon Community is hosting a Wellbeing Experience on Sunday, May 11, in the Clayton Hotel – helping participants to find inner calm while helping some of the west’s most marginalized at the same time.

Taking place from 10am to 2pm, this half-day event promises to provide participants with both a relaxing and interactive wellness experience.

The event is focused on mindfulness, movement and community and will be led by expert facilitators who will provide guided meditation, positive psychology and restorative movement, leaving participants feeling refreshed and reconnected.

The experts leading you to an oasis of calm through this Wellbeing Experience are Sharon Fitzmaurice, a holistic wellness coach based in the West of Ireland, renowned yogi Laragh Cunningham of SoulMoves, and positive psychology practitioner Seamus Ruane.

Sharon Fitzmaurice is dedicated to empowering her clients worldwide to reconnect with their own inner strength and resilience. She has vast knowledge and experience in various healing modalities such as mindfulness, meditation, reiki energy therapy and clinical hypnotherapy to name but a few.

Sharon has been a long-term supporter of Galway Simon donating proceeds from her books to the organisation and organised the first Sleep Out for Simon in 2014 which has gone on to be their largest community fundraising event.

“I’m looking forward to leading participants in a guided meditation and a few other practices on the day that can help them be more mindful and self-aware,” she said.

“The energy awareness practices we will do on the day can be applied to people’s daily lives and help them cultivate a sense of calm, clarity and connection.”

Laragh Cunningham is no stranger to Galway Simon Community events, being a long-term supporter and co-creator of the annual Dip at Dawn events for both the Winter and Summer solstices.

Having worked with a diverse range of students, from elite athletes to beginners, Laragh ensures her teaching is both informative and practical. As the co-founder of the Yoga Shala, Yo!Fit and SoulMoves she actively contributes to her yoga community and beyond.

During this Wellness Experience Laragh will lead participants through breathing exercises, physical movement and reflection practices.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my practical tips and tools for body and mind to deepen our compassionate connection to ourselves and our community,” she said.

Seamus Ruane is a community pharmacist and positive psychology practitioner with a deep passion for supporting individuals to feel good and function effectively.

“I believe that true wellbeing isn’t about striving for perfection but also about feeling good and functioning effectively in daily life,” he said.

“I look forward to showing participants how to focus on mindset, energy and practical self-care. These practices will help them move beyond limitations and towards greater ease and fulfillment.”

Fintan Maher from Galway Simon said they were delighted to have Sharon, Laragh and Seamus host this Wellbeing Experience.

“The whole idea of the day is about finding strength in ourselves and each other and it is wonderful that people will come together on the day in support of some of the most marginalised people in our community,” he said

The registration fee for the event is €60 and people can register or find out more information at www.galwaysimon .ie/wellbeing or by calling 091 381828.

Pictured: Sharon Fitzmaurice…expert guidance.