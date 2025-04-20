Galway charity hosts Wellbeing Experience to raise funds for vital work

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Galway Simon Community is hosting a Wellbeing Experience on Sunday, May 11, in the Clayton Hotel – helping participants to find inner calm while helping some of the west’s most marginalized at the same time.
Taking place from 10am to 2pm, this half-day event promises to provide participants with both a relaxing and interactive wellness experience.
The event is focused on mindfulness, movement and community and will be led by expert facilitators who will provide guided meditation, positive psychology and restorative movement, leaving participants feeling refreshed and reconnected.
The experts leading you to an oasis of calm through this Wellbeing Experience are Sharon Fitzmaurice, a holistic wellness coach based in the West of Ireland, renowned yogi Laragh Cunningham of SoulMoves, and positive psychology practitioner Seamus Ruane.
Sharon Fitzmaurice is dedicated to empowering her clients worldwide to reconnect with their own inner strength and resilience. She has vast knowledge and experience in various healing modalities such as mindfulness, meditation, reiki energy therapy and clinical hypnotherapy to name but a few.
Sharon has been a long-term supporter of Galway Simon donating proceeds from her books to the organisation and organised the first Sleep Out for Simon in 2014 which has gone on to be their largest community fundraising event.
“I’m looking forward to leading participants in a guided meditation and a few other practices on the day that can help them be more mindful and self-aware,” she said.
“The energy awareness practices we will do on the day can be applied to people’s daily lives and help them cultivate a sense of calm, clarity and connection.”
Laragh Cunningham is no stranger to Galway Simon Community events, being a long-term supporter and co-creator of the annual Dip at Dawn events for both the Winter and Summer solstices.
Having worked with a diverse range of students, from elite athletes to beginners, Laragh ensures her teaching is both informative and practical. As the co-founder of the Yoga Shala, Yo!Fit and SoulMoves she actively contributes to her yoga community and beyond.
During this Wellness Experience Laragh will lead participants through breathing exercises, physical movement and reflection practices.
“I’m looking forward to sharing my practical tips and tools for body and mind to deepen our compassionate connection to ourselves and our community,” she said.
Seamus Ruane is a community pharmacist and positive psychology practitioner with a deep passion for supporting individuals to feel good and function effectively.
“I believe that true wellbeing isn’t about striving for perfection but also about feeling good and functioning effectively in daily life,” he said.
“I look forward to showing participants how to focus on mindset, energy and practical self-care. These practices will help them move beyond limitations and towards greater ease and fulfillment.”
Fintan Maher from Galway Simon said they were delighted to have Sharon, Laragh and Seamus host this Wellbeing Experience.
“The whole idea of the day is about finding strength in ourselves and each other and it is wonderful that people will come together on the day in support of some of the most marginalised people in our community,” he said
The registration fee for the event is €60 and people can register or find out more information at www.galwaysimon .ie/wellbeing or by calling 091 381828.
Pictured: Sharon Fitzmaurice…expert guidance.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hundreds of teachers expected in city for INTO convention
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHundreds of teachers from across the country are expe...
Easter Monday charity run/walk along the prom in aid of multiple sclerosis
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 6.5km run/walk along the Salthill prom will take pl...
Local TD demands immediate action on ED mental healthcare report
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government must take immediate action on this wee...
Digital Games Portfolio funding to strengthen Galway as centre of Irish games industry
Galway has been strengthened as a central hub for innovation in Ireland’s games industry – and ta...
Building those barriers to help crack down on crime
Ex-Garda Sergeant and Crime Prevention Officer, Michael Walsh – now a security consultant with hi...
Athenry Student strikes gold at Fresh Film Festival Final
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAdam Flannelly from Colaiste An Eachreidh in Athenry ...
Fall-out from the Sceirde Rocks wind farm issues continues to be assessed in the Connemara region.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe fall-out from the Sceirde Rocks wind farm issues ...
Gardai advise supporters attending tomorrow's Connacht Senior Football Final to arrive early
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are advising supporters who are attending tomo...
Gort Cancer Support officially recognised for setting the highest standards in care
Gort Cancer Support has been commended for holding the highest standards in care – securing full ...