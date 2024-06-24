Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball
Two Galway charities have been presented with proceeds from the Cathaoirleach’s Ball.
Galway-based ACT for Meningitis and i4Life have received just under 7 and a half thousand euro each.
ACT for Meningitis is a national support and awareness charity working to save lives through greater awareness.
It also provides free support services across Ireland to anyone who has been affected by the disease.
It was set up in 2011 by Siobhan and Noel Carroll of Galway following the loss of their four-year-old daughter Aoibhe.
Headford-based i4Life was established by group of volunteer health professionals from the West of Ireland in 2009.
It’s aim is to help under 5s in marginalised communities across Zambia and other Low Resource countries.
The cheques were presented over the weekend by outgoing Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll on his final day in office.
