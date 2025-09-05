Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chamber representatives have highlighted key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers Finance Minister Pascal Donohue and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.

They highlighted the need for direct investment in key infrastructure projects in the Galway Region including the Ring-Road, Western Rail Corridor and Galway Port.

Chambers Ireland organised this meeting to allow Chambers across the country to present Pre-Budget submissions to the Ministers.

CEO of Galway Chamber Karen Ronan says that now is the time to take action to ensure that important projects get funding and support in anticipation of the next budget.