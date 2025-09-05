  • Services

Services

Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chamber representatives have highlighted key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers Finance Minister Pascal Donohue and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.

They highlighted the need for direct investment in key infrastructure projects in the Galway Region including the Ring-Road, Western Rail Corridor and Galway Port.

Chambers Ireland organised this meeting to allow Chambers across the country to present Pre-Budget submissions to the Ministers.

CEO of Galway Chamber Karen Ronan says that now is the time to take action to ensure that important projects get funding and support in anticipation of the next budget.

More like this:
no_space
Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and presidential candidate Catherine C...

no_space
Rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow to demand Government action to end crisis in Gaza.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGroups from across the West will come together in Gal...

no_space
St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city will host ...

no_space
Athenry sports firm to exhibit at Ploughing Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Athenry company is set to exhibit at the National ...

no_space
Hazardous waste collection event in city this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA hazardous waste collection event is being held in t...

no_space
Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer behind a planned major solar farm near ...

no_space
School strikes continue across Galway amid ongoing pensions impasse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStrike action is continuing across Galway today as th...

no_space
City public lecture to explore natural beekeeping

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public lecture will take place at University of Gal...

no_space
€11m in EU funding for UG projects to improve medical treatments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of more than €11m in EU funding has been awar...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up