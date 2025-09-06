  • Services

Galway Chamber President stresses that Regional air connectivity is vital to West's competitiveness

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President of Galway Chamber of Commerce Cait Noone has told an audience of business leaders, stakeholders, and community representatives that Regional air connectivity is vital to the West’s competitiveness and has urged the Government to ensure that Shannon Airport is included in the next Regional Airports Programme.

The President’s Business Lunch, held this week, is a highlight of the Chamber’s annual calendar, providing a platform for dialogue between national policymakers and the regional business community.

President Noone highlighted the strategic importance of air connectivity for the West of Ireland, calling on the Government to “match the ambition of Galway” with targeted investment.

She emphasised the need for accelerated progress on housing, infrastructure, energy, and skills, as well as enhanced supports for research and development to help SMEs grow and innovate.

She further noted that an increased allocation to Tourism Ireland in Budget 2026, earmarked for regional air access, would strengthen the tourism sector, attract foreign direct investment, and unlock additional capacity in regional airports.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke TD was the keynote guest at the Lunch and spoke about the challenges facing businesses in Galway and the wider West of Ireland, stressing the importance of regional development, investment in infrastructure, and innovation to sustain growth.

The Minister highlighted the Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to support enterprise, tourism, and employment growth across the country including increased funding for Fáilte Ireland, together with an expanded remit to include the restaurant sector, a move aimed at strengthening supports for hospitality businesses nationwide.

