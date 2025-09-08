  • Services

Galway Chamber launches roadmap for Vacant and Underused Buildings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chamber has launched a new roadmap showing how underused, vacant and derelict buildings can play a role in housing delivery and urban renewal.

The report highlights the need to address financial and regulatory challenges, which the Chamber claims have stalled progress on the reuse of buildings.

Galway Chamber CEO Karen Ronan says that bringing buildings back into use will help to strenghten city centres and reduce the need for urban sprawl.

She feels Galway has the potential to be a leader when it comes to sustainable development and housing delivery.

