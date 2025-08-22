  • Services

Galway Chamber joins Sister Cities delegation to Chicago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chamber has joined the Sister Cities Delegation to Chicago

During the visit, the Chamber will meet with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, World Business Chicago and Chicago Economic Club and Choose Chicago

The group including Galway City Council, Galway County Council, Platform94 and CREW will also be hosted by the Irish American Heritage Center

In addition, they will attend a presentation by the University of Galway on the Imirce Project, a digital archive of over 7,000 letters and memoirs from Irish emigrants to North America spanning the late 1600s to the mid-20th century.

While in Chicago, the delegation will also visit City Hall for a briefing on the Green Social Housing Strategy and tour the Chicago Architecture Center’s urban renewal projects.

