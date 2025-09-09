Galway Chamber highlights importance of bringing buildings back into use

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Bringing vacant buildings back into use can play a transformative role in housing delivery, urban renewal, and climate action, according to a new report by Galway Chamber.
The report sets out an evidence-based roadmap for reviving underused buildings across Galway City and County with the goal of supporting thriving, vibrant, and sustainable urban centres.
Based on extensive stakeholder input and national cost analysis, the Chamber highlights a pressing need to address the financial and regulatory challenges that stall progress on reuse.
“Vacancy or underuse isn’t just a lost housing opportunity it’s a lost opportunity for community and climate action,” said Cáit Noone, President, Galway Chamber.
“Bringing buildings back into use and maximising their potential uses strengthens the social and economic fabric of our urban centres and helps reduce the need for sprawl.”
Key recommendations of the report include:
■ Appoint a dedicated Regeneration Coordinator within the local authorities;
■ Update exempted development regulations to streamline change-of-use;
■ Reform technical building guidance for older buildings;
■ Expand the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to improve feasibility; and
■ Launch a public-facing ‘Reuse Ready’ campaign.
“With renovation costs frequently exceeding market value, particularly outside high-value locations, the report underscores the need for proportionate regulation, upfront financial support, and strong local coordination to make reuse viable,” Karen Ronan, Galway Chamber CEO, said.
“It proposes a suite of actions that can help unlock housing and economic opportunity while protecting architectural character and supporting compact, low-carbon development.”
Galway Chamber said it was committed to working constructively with government, local authorities, property owners, and community leaders to translate policy into progress.
Pictured: At the launch of the Galway Chamber report on reuse of vacant buildings were (from left): Karen Ronan (Galway Chamber CEO), Cáit Noon (Galway Chamber President) and Rachael Stewart (Stewart Developments and Co-Chair of Galway Chamber Infrastructure Committee).
